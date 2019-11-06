MOUNT VERNON — Colleen Adele Mattox, age 59, of Mt. Vernon, died peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center.

Administrative Coordinator for MHE Sales at McGraw-Hill where she has been employed for 29 years. Born November 11, 1959 in Delaware, Ohio to Carlton L. and Janet L. (Havens) Thompson, who survive her. Graduate of Buckeye Valley High School where she was active in the Drama Club and Yearbook Committee.

Very self-sufficient and a little stubborn, Colleen was well liked by everyone she met, would do or help anyone with anything, loved music, flowers, being at the beach in Florida, Thanksgiving and of course, her OSU Buckeyes.

Preceded in death by husband, Jeffrey R. Mattox. In addition to her parents, Colleen is survived by devoted daughter, Laura Mattox of Mt. Vernon; son Matthew Sanderson of Columbus; grandchildren, Cole, Ella and Trenton; brothers, Jeffrey O. Thompson of Arizona and Christopher R. Thompson of Columbus; 2 step-children; and loving companions, Princess Abby and Maggie.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61 (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Pastor Kenneth Dickerson officiating. Interment Bloomfield Cemetery, Centerburg, OH. Contributions may be made to the ASPCA or the in Colleen's memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Colleen's family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.