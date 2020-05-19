Collins "Bud" Craig, 93 entered eternal life on Monday, May 18, 2020 from Delaware Court Healthcare Center. Born August 21, 1926 in Delaware, Ohio to William and Ellen (Johnson) Craig. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Theda (Craig) Watkins and Betty (Craig) Williams, nieces Eljean (Green) Bridges, Donna Jean (Wilson) Prude, and Sara (Bohanna) Williams. Bud attended Frank B. Willis High School. While living and working for a brief time in Massillon, Ohio he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after being stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He was a talented catcher for the Army baseball team. Known throughout the Southside neighborhood as Uncle Bud. During the summer, his front porch was a welcoming place to stop for a visit. Bud had a dry sense of humor and always spoke his mind. Anything that need repairing, he could fix and if he could not, family jokingly said it should be thrown away. His side door was always open to anyone who knocked, never turning anyone away. Bud was part of the glue which kept the Craig family together. He was a member of Zion A.M.E. Church. Bud worked in constructions many years for his friend Tom Mitchell. Later he worked as a courier for ODOT and retired after 25 years. He leaves to mourn his beloved sister Ruth (Craig) Wilson, brother Chester "Briss" Craig, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will not observe calling hours due to the pandemic. Graveside services will be held on Thursday 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with Hospice Chaplain Jeff Slider officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware. Memorial contributions can be made to the People In Need, 138 Johnson Dr., Delaware, Ohio 43015.



