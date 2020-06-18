Connie Codispoti
1951 - 2020
COLUMBUS — Connie Codispoti, 68, of Columbus, passed away on June 14, 2020 at Kobacker House.

Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
