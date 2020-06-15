MIO, Mich. — Cora L. Gordon, age 85, of Mio, MI, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Home at Wellspring Lutheran Services.

Cora was born in Delaware, Ohio on September 13, 1934, daughter of the late Leatha Mae (Woods) and Allen Dillinger Johnson.

She worked as a Shop Supervisor for Abex-Dennison Corp., a manufacturer of hydraulic motors and pumps, in Ohio. She moved to Mio in 1986 where she worked for The Oscoda County Nutrition Center in Comins as coordinator for The Meal on Wheels Program and also met her husband George Gordon.

She is survived by her sons: Jerry Rockey of Mio, Thomas Day, of Mio and Gilbert (Dorothy) Day, of Ostrander, OH; sister Hazel Shankel, of Georgetown, TX; brother Samuel (Diane) Johnson of Warren, MI; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her husband George Gordon, her parents and her siblings, Duane Johnson, James Johnson, Harvey Johnson and Mary Jane Schuster.

Visitation Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 PM at Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, Services at the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, with Chaplain Bob Coen and from McLaren Hospice officiating. Interment at Kittle Cemetery Mio, MI.

Memorial Donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.

REMINDER: During the COVID-19 regulations, we are currently required to limit the number of persons in the building to 10 people.

Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI.