AMELIA — Curtis L. "Curt" Byers, 36, of Amelia, Ohio, formally of Ostrander, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020, at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

Curtis was born July 26, 1983, in Marion, Ohio, son of Michael and Wiloadean (Brushwood) Byers of Ostrander, Ohio. Curt graduated from Buckeye Valley High School and Delaware JVS in 2002. After high school, Curt studied diesel mechanics at UNOH in Lima, Ohio. At the time of his death, Curt was employed by Powder Alloy Corporation in Loveland, Ohio.

Curt loved his Ostrander childhood home and the rural community. He participated multiple years in local 4H clubs and showing livestock at the Delaware County Fair. Curt was active in Troop 184 of the Boy Scouts of America obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He participated in Scout event excursions to Philmont, New Mexico and High Adventure Sea Base, Florida as well as numerous local Troop camp outs and events. Curt was an active member of Warrensburg UMC through-out his youth. He was an avid and accomplished bowler, participating in youth bowling and several adult leagues at Colony Lanes in Delaware. He was a member of the Ostrander Horseshoe Club for several years and was darn good at corn hole, too.

Curt loved his family and would drive hours to visit on holidays and see everyone at reunions. His favorite holiday was Christmas and he thoroughly enjoyed sharing not only family traditions, but the joy and beauty of the season. Curt always checked to make sure his special ornaments were put on the tree, was first in line for his sister's deviled eggs and was usually the first to find the traditional family pickle ornament hidden on the Christmas tree. Curt was an amazing, big-hearted man who was kind and thoughtful, always trying to see the best in everyone and everything. He was a loving companion to his partner as well as a caring and giving father and family member. In return, Curt was loved deeply by his family. Curt was a light in this world that went out way too soon.

In addition to his parents, Curt is survived by his steadfast partner, Shana Hayes and her daughter Luann "Izzy" Mullins of Amelia; daughters Hailey Byers of Delaware and Makaylee Byers of London, son Gage Byers of Ashley, sister Michelle Byers of Grove City, and half-sister Sara (David) Qart. Curt is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in addition to his canine partner "Butch."

Curt was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lyle and Florence Byers, maternal grandparents, Stella and William Brushwood, as well as several aunts and uncles.

Robinson Funeral Home of Delaware, Ohio will be handling the arrangements for the family. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday, January 8, 2020 between the hours of 4–8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. officiated by Rev. Wayne Engle and Pastor Bill Byers at the funeral home location, 32 W. Winter, Delaware. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery following the Service. The members of Warrensburg UMC located at 1025 State Route 257 S, Delaware, are graciously serving food after interment.

