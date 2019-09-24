RICHWOOD — Cynthia "Cindy" Darlene Combs Butcher, age 53, of Richwood, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.

A dedicated wife, mother and "honorary" grandmother, she was a former caregiver for the Heinzerling Foundation in Columbus, Yes We Can Group Home and The Gooseberry Patch, both in Delaware and was assistant manager for Family Dollar in Richwood.

She was born August 6, 1966 in Delaware, Ohio. She was a 1984 JVS graduate Delaware Hayes High School and received a medical assistant certificate from Everest Institute. She was a founding member of Harvestime Free Will Baptist Church in Sunbury and was a member of Fulton Creek Evangelical Friends Church in Richwood.

She loved reading, music, animals and the beach, but was most passionate about being around her family.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Phillip D. Butcher, II; her children, Phillip David (Shaynna), III, Adam Butcher and Christina (Kenyen) Ritchie, all of Richwood; her parents, Cecil (Bonnie) Combs of Hamden, Ohio and Glenda (Wayne) Nolting of Delaware; her siblings, Robin (Glenn) Dempsey, Melissa (Bill) Rogers, Joe Combs and Alan (Melinda) Combs; her step-brothers and step-sisters, Kurt (Robin) Nolting of Kilbourne, Kevin (Jen) Nolting of Ada, Kathy (Mark) Gatts of Powell and Elizabeth (Spencer) Albert of Gilbert, Arizona; her brother-in-law, Lee Butcher; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including all of her "adoptive" kids.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Fulton Creek Friends Church at the intersection of State Routes 4 and 37. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Pastors Dennis Peters and Roger Dempsey will officiate.

At Cindy's request, please wear bright, vivid colors to honor her life. Interment will be held later at Claibourne Cemetery. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.