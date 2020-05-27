DELAWARE — Dana Suzanne (Douglas) Albrecht, 46, of Delaware passed away early Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020 at her sister's residence surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with Melanoma. She was born May 3, 1974 in Wheeling, West Virginia to John Clark Douglas and Dorothy Ann (Mottle) Douglas and later graduated from Shadyside High School in 1992. She then received her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Development and Elementary Education from Ohio University. On October 11, 2003, she married the love of her life Heath Albrecht. Together they shared 17 years of marriage. Following her love of children, Dana served as a preschool teacher at La Petite Academy of Powell. She enjoyed scrap-booking, crafting and purchasing school supplies. A very social woman, Dana also enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Heath; cherished daughters, Anna and Natalie; her mother, Dorothy Ann Douglas of Jacobsburg, OH; sisters, Tracy (Bruce Fee) Douglas of Akron and Jill (Greg) Morris of Hilliard; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth and Emily Morris, Nathan, Spencer and Luke Roberts, Kate Douglas, Nick Fee, and Crew Albrecht; father-in-law, Charles (Marie) Albrecht of Orchard, NY; sister-in-law, Amy (Michael) Roberts of West Seneca, NY; brother-in-law, Mark (Lisa) Albrecht of Sarasota, FL; the Tribe, cousins and many friends who were family; her canine companions, Woody and Pacer. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2–9 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Dana's life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Phil Amburgey officiating. Burial will follow in Cheshire Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is encouraging guests to wear masks and be mindful of social distancing requirements. Contributions in Dana's memory may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275 or https://melanoma.org/ The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Albrecht family. To share a fond memory of Dana or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020.