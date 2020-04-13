DELAWARE — Daniel A. Davis, 71, of Delaware passed away Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born August 16, 1948 in Delaware to the late William A. Davis and Mary (Haas) Davis. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Daniel worked for Delaware County for 4 years and then retired from the City of Delaware after 32 years. He was a life member of the AmVets Post #102, VFW #3297, and a Golden Eagle with the Fraternal Order of Eagles #376, all of Delaware. He was also a member of the Delaware Moose Lodge and American Legion of Ashley.

He especially enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends at Lake Erie, Put-In-Bay and White Sands.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughters, Gloria Lynn Davis of Delaware and Teresa Danelle Davis of Clarksville, Tennessee; sister, Carol (James) Hughes of Delaware; 2 nieces, Stephanie (Dan) Kvasnok and Julie (Shaun) Havens, all of Delaware; nephew, Stephen M. Hughes of Fairfax, Virginia; 2 great-nieces, Brinley and Albany Havens of Delaware, 2 aunts, Audrey "Susie" Davis and Janet Davis, both of Delaware.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was also preceded in death by his wife Betty.

Private family graveside services to be held at St. Mary Cemetery, where Pastor Donnie Akers will officiate. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

