Daniel "Dan" Brokaw, 61, of Delaware passed away on Saturday afternoon, March 28, 2020 at Delaware Court Health Care Center.

He was born January, 24, 1959 in Delaware to John and Irene (Maggard) Brokaw.

Dan enjoyed his small lawn business, being outside and being with family and friends. He enjoyed being a member of the Eagles #376 and the Moose Lodge, both of Delaware.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Dustin Brokaw and Samantha of Dublin; mother, Irene Brokaw of Delaware; grandchildren, Miley, Haylie, and Isaac; sister, Cindy (Bob) Edmondson of Marion; brother, Andy (Kelly) Brokaw of Columbus; niece, Trista (Barry) Stegner and children Jace and Kaylie; nephew, David Neville of Lewis Center; special friend, Ginny Summers and family of Delaware.

Dan was proceeded in death by his father John, sister Candi Neville and brother-in-law Jeff Neville.

Given the national emergency relating to the coronavirus, the family has decided to postpone any celebration of life services until a later date. These services will be announced and will take place at the Delaware Eagles.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory may be made to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr, Delaware, OH 43015 to assist with expenses.

To share a fond memory of Dan or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com