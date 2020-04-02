Daniel Paul Blommel, age 36 of Kingston Township, Delaware County, OH, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Kingston Township. He was born December 9, 1983 in Oxford, OH to John and Vicki (Newkirk) Blommel.

Daniel was a 2001 graduate of Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, OH. He earned a bachelor of science degree in political science from the College of Wooster. Daniel had worked as a researcher for the Franklin County auditor. He enjoyed, hiking, camping, history, and spending time with family. Daniel loved the outdoors, adventure, and travel. In his lifetime, he visited several countries, and nearly every state in the U.S. He hiked the Appalachian Trail twice; first with his brother, then the entire length by himself in 2014, an achievement of which he was especially proud. His was a giving spirit. Shortly after hurricane Katrina, Daniel moved to New Orleans, LA. While living there, he worked in the recovery effort for the community.

Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Paul Newkirk; and paternal grandparents: John and Joan Blommel.

Left to cherish Daniel's memory are his parents, John and Vicki Blommel; brother, Shane; sister-in-law, Samantha Blommel; grandmother, Estelle (Allen) Newkirk; niece, Estelle Blommel, nephews: Emmett and Bastian Blommel, and several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

During this time of public health concerns, the family is not currently planning a memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers, please send cards to the family with your favorite memories of Daniel. Donation's in Daniel's memory may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.

To leave a message of condolence to Daniel's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.

