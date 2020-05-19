Danny John Kellough, 73, of Delaware, passed away, Sunday March 15, 2020 at Woodside Village Care Center, in Mt. Gilead. He was born April 19, 1946 to the late John and Martha (Barnhart) Kellough, Jr in Chillicothe, Ohio. He married Sandra L. Stockdale, July 3, 2004, and she preceded him in death on December 27, 2019. Survivors include three sons, Danny Jr. (Deb), David (Susan) and Pete; one daughter, Rebecca Kellough; two step sons, Todd (Ginny) Stockdale and Jeff Stockdale; one step daughter, Heather (Diane) Stockdale; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and two sisters Louise (George) Mayberry and Linda (Randy) Martin. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jayne; and one brother, Larry. Mr. Kellough served in the 101st Airborne Army during Vietnam War. After serving in the Army, he was a locomotive mechanic for Conrail. He worked at Rockwell international building B-1 Bombers, McDonald Douglas, and was a truck driver. Danny retired after 15 years of service from Southeastern Correctional Institute where he was a corrections officer. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing, farm life, and was a member of the Masons. One of his fondest memories was of helping his Grandfather, Henry Barnhart haul logs with his mule, riding on the back of the mule when it was on the move. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at noon in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio with Rev. Marvin Hintz officiating. Military honors provided by The U.S Army and The Vietnam Veterans Association Post #1095. The Robinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kellough family. Condolences and memories can be shared online at Robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020.