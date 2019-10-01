Danny L. Knight, 70, died peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Country Club Rehabilitation Campus. Having asked Jesus to be his Savior and Lord over seven years ago, we know he has gone to his eternal reward in heaven.

Danny was born October 21, 1948 to Hayward A. and Pauline L. (Basiger) Knight who preceded him into heaven. He is survived by sons Timothy, Kevin, Karl, and Danny; grandchildren Aaron and Nicole; sisters Dee (Warren) Rose, Karen (John) Lowry; brother David; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be remembered for his friendly outgoing ways, he never met a stranger. We will all miss his big voice, infectious laughter and unique sense of humor.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Synder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive off West William St in Delaware with services remembering Danny's life to begin at noon. Join us for lunch following the service in the Community Room.

Private graveside services will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.