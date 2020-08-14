1/
Darlene J. Rappold
1939 - 2020
Darlene J. Rappold was swept up by the loving arms of our Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Sarah Moore Home. She was 80 years young.

She was born on October 27, 1939 in Columbus to the late James and Jane (Lowry) Carter.

Darlene worked many years in New Orleans as a triage nurse in addition to being a restaurant and apartment manager. She was a member of St. Mary Church in Delaware. Her love, care, and concern for people carried throughout her life. She was loved and will be missed by many.

Darlene is survived by her sons, Anthony and Brian Rappold, grandchildren, Hope Rappold and Brittany Hodges both of from Jacksonville, Florida and several great grandchildren, brother Frank Edelinski and sister GiGi Rogers.

She was also preceded by her husband Charles in 1994 and daughter, Lori Hodges from Jacksonville, Florida in 2020.

Friends may call Tuesday from 11 a.m. until noon at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Graveside services will follow 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5600 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43213.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 82 E. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
AUG
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
