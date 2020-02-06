DELAWARE — Darrel E. "Squirrly" Myers, age 80 of Delaware passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at home while surrounded by those whom he loved.

He was born on June 6, 1939 in Galena to the late Austin and Dorothy (Harter) Myers. A graduate of Willis High School in 1958, he worked in the maintenance departments of both Ranco and Grady Memorial Hospital. Darrel also worked as a real estate agent with Disbennett Reality into retirement.

Happy go lucky in nature, he was generous and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Described as quick witted and a true "Mr. Fix-It," his skills and knowledge allowed him to do just that, fix anything. He enjoyed wood carving, bowling, and spending time with his family.

He was most proud of his marriage, children, and grandchildren. Darrel will be remembered for his humorous and caring ways as well as his friendly nature.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of almost 58 years Mary (Stover), son Kevin (Christine) Myers of Delaware, grandchildren: Ashley (Derek) Mulkey, Taylor Myers, sister Thelma Gabbert, and extended Stover family.

He was preceded in death by daughter Kelli L. Ray in 2017 and infant son in 1967.

The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice and his sister-in-law Betty Stover for their wonderful care.

Friends may call Monday from 5–7 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. memorial service at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. SR 61 at SR 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074. Chaplain Jeff Slider will officiate. Inurnment services will be held privately on Tuesday in Berkshire Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214.

