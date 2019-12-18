FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Darwin Tangen, 79, of Howard, OH, formerly of Delaware, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, on Fort Myers Beach, Florida, where he and his family had vacationed for over 40 years. The beach was like a second home and he passed painlessly and in the company of close friends, active until the very end.

He was born in Frazee, Minnesota to the late Chester and Mildred (Leske) Tangen on February 12, 1940. He was a graduate of Frazee High School, the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture, and Brown Institute. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserves.

His career in telecommunications and information technology began at Redstone Arsenal in Birmingham, Alabama, where he worked on the internal guidance system software for the Nike missile program. During a career that spanned six decades, he lived in seven states and traveled extensively. At the time of his death, he was a consultant for Tecore Networks of Hanover, Maryland.

Darwin was passionate about running and ran thirteen marathons, including Boston (twice), New York and Grandma's (Duluth). He and his wife Loretta traveled widely with their children and enjoyed camping and hiking in our National and State Parks and visiting friends and family around the country. They were also compassionate animal lovers and fed and cared for all the deer, birds and cats that frequented their yard. His loyalty, work ethic, exacting attention to detail and sense of humor set him apart. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, colleagues and clients all over the United States and abroad.

Darwin is survived by his beloved family; his wife of 55 years, Loretta (Hanson); children, Tammy and Tony (Kathy) Tangen; grandchildren, Sydney Tangen, Kree Blakeman and Dillon (Victoria) Blakeman; great-grandchildren, Harper Blakeman and Dillion Blakeman, Jr. He is also survived by brothers, Jerome (Carol) Tangen and Darrell (Gayle) Tangen; brother-in-law, Ray (Linda) Hanson; sister-in-law, Ruth (Hanson) Hemming; many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents and his brother James Tangen, he was also preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Henry and Jean Hanson and his brother-in-law James Hemming.

In keeping with the geography of his life, two events will be held to celebrate Darwin's life. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2–4 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, Ohio.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2–4 p.m. at Furey Funeral Home, 33832 State Highway 87, Frazee, Minnesota with inurnment at Spruce Grove Cemetery in rural Frazee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Health Organization, 7206 Gooding Blvd, Delaware, OH 43015(www.animalhealth.us) or Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212 (www.honorflightcolumbus.org).

