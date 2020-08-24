On Saturday, August 22, 2020, David A. Law, beloved husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 70.

David was born to Roger and Helen (Betty) Law on July 14, 1950. Dave worked for and retired from the Delaware City Sewage Treatment Plant. He raised his three children in Delaware, Ohio, where he lived until his passing.

Dave spent his time doing the things that he loved; riding his bicycle, cross country trips on his motorcycle, working in his woodshop, and reading his many favorite authors. He shared his time serving others, visiting his friends at the library, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He lived his life with his whole heart. He gave freely. He loved openly. And he died, as he lived, with no regrets.

Dave is survived by his wife Sharon Law; his brothers: Jim & Daniel Law and their spouses; his children: Jeremy Law, Sarah Webb, and Rebecca Law; and his grandchildren: Sabine, Anika, Juda, Heber, and Ami Webb and Delia and Colton Ludwig. He will be deeply missed.

A small private service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Delaware County District Library in his name.