David Birch, local attorney of 34 years, passed away, June 13, 2019. A resident of Delaware for 42 years.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ross; brother, Michael. He graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1969, undergraduate at OSU and graduated from Capital Law School in 1985. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Harold Birch; sister Sara.

