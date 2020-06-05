DELAWARE — David Breece, age 81 of Delaware passed away at home Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by his family, following a ten-month battle with cancer.

He was born on May 28, 1939 in Delaware to the late Marvin E. and Mary F. (Crawford) Breece. After graduating from Olentangy High School he worked at Denison Abex as a machinist for 28 years and retired from Midwest Acoust-A-Fiber. For over 18 years he was a member of Richland Road Church of Christ in Marion.

David also farmed and enjoyed a passion for gardening, especially vegetables. He collected a number of things, including toy tractors. Both generous and a perfectionist, he was also inventive in creating gadgets to make things easier. David always fixed things right. Creative in the kitchen, he was a good cook and his beans and potato salad dishes were family favorites. Although quiet in nature, he possessed a dry quick wit. He loved to drive and was happiest in his garden or taking day road trips throughout Ohio. He will be remembered for his supportive and dependable ways.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife and partner of almost 58 years Marilyn (Kellar); children: Donna (Ronald) Swisher of Marengo, Darren Breece of Hilliard, Julie (Jake) Rhea of Chesterville; seven grandchildren: Mark (Olivia), Heather, Bailey, Brian, Josh, Addie, Ellie, great-granddaughter Katelyn, brothers Phillip (Diann) and Robert Breece of Delaware, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by sisters Marilyn Miller, Lois Furnas, and brother John "Jack" Breece.

Friends may call from 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, where services will follow 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will take place in Cheshire Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richland Road Church of Christ.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.