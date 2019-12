DELAWARE — David Daniels, age 75, passed away December 19, 2019 at his residence in Delaware, Ohio.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 27th from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Blue Bird Boutique 280 East Central Ave. Delaware, Ohio 43015 where funeral service will begin at noon. Interment Fairview Cemetery Ostrander, Ohio to follow with military honors.

Please visit www.shaw-davis.com for complete notice and online condolences.