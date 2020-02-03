POWELL — David "Dave" Dauphin, 77, of Powell OH died peacefully joined his loving wife Sally on Saturday January 25th, 2020. Sally passed 9 days earlier on January 16, 2020.

Dave was born on December 8th, 1942 in Mount Vernon, OH to the late Charles and Genevieve (Loney) Dauphin. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School in 1960.

Dave married his high school sweetheart Sara A. (Sally) Dauphin in 1964. They were often spotted for the next 55 years walking and holding hands, or sharing a laugh with friends and family. In addition to raising a family, he worked as a State Trooper for the Ohio State Highway Patrol from 1964-1979 and for Worthington Industries until his retirement in 2007.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. His hunting adventures took him to many places in the United States, Canada and Nova Scotia. When the kids were young, he loved going boating at Alum Creek State Park. Dave was also a member of the 32nd Degree Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Masons, Valley of Columbus, OH since 1998.

He and Sally were also members of the Ohio Goldwing Road Riders Association and traveled by motorcycle to 47 states, and Canada. Other interests included camping, shooting, archery, bird watching, golfing and visiting the beach or National Parks. He along with Sally could also be found much of the time at one of the various sporting events for his children, grandchildren and most recently great grandchildren.

He is survived by his son Scott A Dauphin & wife Dyanna of Radnor OH, and daughter Jennifer L. Wade & husband Scott of Powell OH. Grandchildren Shawn and wife Amber Dauphin, Cody and wife Mikaela Dauphin, Shannon & husband Alex Gowans, Thomas Presley, Mitchell Presley, Jordan & wife Alli Wade, and Evan Wade. Great Grandchildren Carter Dauphin, Cameron Gowans, Raelynn Gowans, and Allie Etgen. He also leaves behind many other beloved relatives and friends across the United States.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years Sally, his brother Darren Dauphin and his sister DeeAnn Dauphin.

Family and friends may call from 1–3 p.m. on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William Street, Delaware OH 43015, where services celebrating Dave's life will be held at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is honored to serve the Dauphin family.

To share a fond memory of Dave or to leave messages of condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.