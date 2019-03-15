David E. Keck, 80, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 18, 2019 at his residence.

He was born December 1, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of the late Eloise (Keck) Walsh. David would graduate from high school and go on to attend The Ohio State University and received his engineering degree from them. David also proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Cold War.

When David returned home from his time overseas, he began working as a contractor using his engineering degree; he also met and would later marry the love of his life, Janet Goerss. He and his wife attended Old Stone Presbyterian church in Delaware since 2005. They both took great pride in the church, serving on several committees, including the music committees. David was also a 32nd Degree Mason, and a 50 year member of the Masonic lodge, transferring his membership from Cleveland to Delaware with no time lost.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years Janet Keck, cousins Nancy & Peter Keck, nephews Albert Goerss Jr. and Andrew Goerss.

He was preceded in death by cousin Gerald Keck.

A lover of all things trains, David enjoyed the New Your Central, and Penn Central Stations. He also enjoyed fiddling around with electronics in his spare time. His wife and those closest to him will remember him as the loyal, caring, respectful, and faith-driven man that he was.

Rev. Adam Anderson will officiate a celebration of life service 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Old Stone Presbyterian Church, 41 Hodges Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call form 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards The Old Stone Presbyterian Church, 41 Hodges Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is honored to serve this veteran and is family.