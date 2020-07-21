MARYSVILLE — David E. Vandall, 69, of Marysville died unexpectedly Sunday, July 19th, at Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 15, 1950 in Holland, Michigan to the late Fred and Helen Hysell Vandall. He was also preceded in death by a sister Missy Blackledge.

He retired after 33 years of service with Scotts Miracle Grow and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Dave enjoyed his time drinking coffee and eating donuts at Mrs. Renisons with all his friends, but his greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren who adored grandpa.

Dave is survived by his wife of almost 43 years, the former Carol J. Cramer, whom married July 29, 1977 at the Milford Center Church of God; their children, Amy J. (Jeremy) Wilhelm of Marysville, Travis E. (Rita) Vandall of Hilliard; two precious grandchildren, Owen and Paisley Wilhelm; siblings, Betty (Robert) Sparks, Sherry (Joe) Sosa, Nancy (Tate) Hastings, Paula (Dale) Hubbard, Melissa (Jeff) Purcell, Edward (Mani) Vandall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8pm at the Ingram Funeral Home. To protect yourself and those around you, upon entering the funeral home, you will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing while here. Private funeral services will be held on Friday with the Rev. Martha M. Cramer officiating with burial to be in Oakdale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of the funeral home.

