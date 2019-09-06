DELAWARE — David Horton Staley, age 89, of Delaware, OH passed away August 30, 2019. Born in Columbus on January 30 1930, Dave was the son of the late Leo and Hope (Horton) Staley.

After graduating from Columbus North in 1948, he received his BA at Oberlin College in 1952. He went on to earn his MA from Ohio University in 1954 and his PhD in mathematics from The Ohio State University in 1963. During this time he taught at OU, OSU, Oberlin, and Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn, MI, where he met his wife Patricia. Married 61 years they were a true example of lifelong love and commitment. Although they are now physically apart, their hearts will be together forever.

In 1961 Dave began teaching mathematics at Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) where he became a beloved figure on campus. He earned his nickname, Daily Staley, by giving brief, daily quizzes, especially in his calculus courses. During his time at OWU, he taught nearly every math course offered, served as the department chair, coached men's swimming, and chaired the Mock Convention for several years. In 2013, he established the David Staley Mathematics and Computer Science Award for promising junior students.

Dave participated in cross country, track and swimming in high school and college. He was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at both Columbus North and Oberlin College. He continued his love of athletics by competing in hundreds of triathlons. A highlight of his triathlon career was competing in the Hawaii Ironman in 1994 and again in 1996, when he placed 2nd in his age group. In 1980, Dave was instrumental in establishing the first triathlon in Delaware County and in bringing the sport to central Ohio youth. The race was later named the Dave Staley Triathlon.

Dave was a lifelong Democrat. He worked for more than fifty years for the Delaware County Democratic Party, where he held the chairmanship for several years. He served on the Delaware County Board of Elections for close to four decades. An advocate for the integrity of the voting process, he believed strongly in fairness, equality, and justice. He served on many boards, councils, and committees and received countless awards and honors over his lifetime. He was a true public servant.

Dave will be remembered for his gentle and caring nature, love for his family, integrity, honesty, intelligence, sense of humor, generosity, and competitive spirit. Dave Staley was simply good to his core. He will be missed.

Dave is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters, Lisa (Shawn) Flahive and Laura Staley, son Paul (Karen) Staley, 8 grandchildren, a great grandson, his sister Barbara Bayless and other extended family.

A Celebration of Life, honoring David H. Staley, will be held at Ohio Wesleyan University's Merrick Hall on October 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. In honor of David, the family requests that you treat one another with love and kindness.

In lieu of flowers contributions in his name may be made to Ohio Wesleyan University. Condolences and memories may be expressed at robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.