CARDINGTON — David Lee Knight, 55, of Cardington passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

A service to honor David's life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with services.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Knight family. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.