David Lee Knight
CARDINGTON — David Lee Knight, 55, of Cardington passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

A service to honor David's life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with services.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Knight family. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
