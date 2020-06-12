David T. McNamara, a science educator and researcher, died June 10,2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio after battling COPD and more recently liver cancer.

Born August 4,1941 on a farm near Delaware, Ohio, he was the son of Timothy F. McNamara and his wife Geraldine (Morris) McNamara. He was the oldest of four children. Growing up on a farm demanded hard work. David found time to experiment in his own laboratory, in an abandoned milk house. He also learned to play multiple instruments, be in the Delaware County 4H band and the McNamara's band made up of siblings and cousins. He developed his singing voice performing for graduations and in high school musicals often as a lead singer. These activities foretold his life's interests in science, research, and music.

After graduating from Olentangy High School in 1959, David continued to pursue his love of science at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. While at the University he made lifelong friends especially with his fraternity brothers. He worked summers doing research at Fort Knox Army base in Kentucky.

Before settling in Shaker Heights, David was employed by New York City Public Health Department contact tracing infectious diseases, Latter he taught multiple science classes at Cathedral Latin in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while earning a master's in counseling from The Ohio State University.

During his long teaching career in Shaker Heights Public Schools, he not only taught biology and chemistry classes and became chair of the Science Department. He also earned a second masters in biology from Ohio State University. He mentored student teachers, taught university science methods classes, and advised hundreds of students many of whom entered prominent Ivy League universities.

During his summers he continued to study at Cornell University in Pennsylvania and obtained grants for research taking him to Panama, Peru, Amazon River Basin, and the Galapagos Islands studying fauna and flora but with a particular interest in primates and their habitats.

His interest in music increased throughout his life. He was a longtime member of St. Dominic's choir, a highly professional group that produced multiple CDs. He also performed and toured with Singers' Club of Cleveland. Later in life he began piano lessons. He became accomplished enough to accompany family singalongs.

Post his teaching career he continued his interest in science by becoming a full-time researcher for Case Western Reserve in Cleveland which included traveling extensively to collect malaria blood samples. These research travels took him to Australia's jungles and Papua New Guinea. He published multiple articles concerning his research. He also shared his expertise with St. Dominic's Middle School in Shaker Heights where he assisted students with science projects.

Other noteworthy extended interests were in art, fine cuisine with its culinary preparation.

As his health declined his brother Dan and wife Barbara graciously and unselfishly assisted him thus allowing him to remain in his residence in Shaker Heights. In January of this year he moved to Willowbrook in Delaware Ohio.

He is survived by three siblings: sister, Ida Maureen Palardy and husband Dr.Thomas Palardy of Frostburg, Maryland; brother Daniel Joseph McNamara and wife Barbara of Delaware, Ohio; and brother Timothy Dale McNamara and wife Ann of Lewis Center, Ohio.

He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews; Barbara Hille (husband Ben) of Greenbelt, Maryland; Dr. Joseph Palardy (Dr. Diana) of Poland, Ohio; Julie Smith (Adam) of Frederick, Maryland; Polly Mitchell (Ronald) of Lakewood, Ohio; Josie Brown (Patrick) of Lewis Center, Ohio; Jennifer Rue ( Rob) of Springfield, Ohio; Nathan McNamara ( Laura) of Lewis Center, Ohio, and Sarah King (Aaron) of Lewis Center, Ohio. Also survived by 21 great nieces and nephews.

