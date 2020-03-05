David Wayne Barger passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, Ohio.

He was born on September 2, 1961 at Jane M. Case Hospital in Delaware, Ohio. David had a great sense of humor and was fond of old television shows like the Six Million Dollar Man, Star Trek and the Monkees. He was the sweetest person and our family mourns his loss.

David was preceded in death by his father, Harry Alexander Barger who only recently passed away. He is survived by his mother Emily Jean (Rhodes) Barger of Delaware, Ohio, brother Richard (Frankie) Barger of Worthington, Ohio, sister Kathy (Paul Knapp) Barger of Grandview Heights, Ohio, sister Tanya (Paul Brockman) Barger of Delaware, Ohio and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

David was healthy most of his life and he really enjoyed being an active part of our family. He enjoyed walking with his parents and sitting with his dad on the front porch. David was a graduate of Hickory Knoll School and a Special Olympian. He won a gold medal in bowling and he really enjoyed swimming. His passing was a great shock to our family and it will be a long time before his absence will be accepted. It is especially difficult to understand when you realize he passed away only ten days after his dad. David and dad are together now and we remember them as a very special father and son.

Private funeral services for David will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Services, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio, 43015 followed by Interment at 3:15 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio, 43015.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.