SUN CITY, Ariz. — Debbie Cooke Coleman, 65, passed away January 24, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona, after a brief illness. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and her precious daughter, Chelsea.

She is survived by her loving husband Mick and their 3 children, and 14 grandchildren. Also, left to cherish her memory, Mother, Patricia Cooke, 9 Brothers and Sisters, Aunts and Uncles, nieces, and nephews. Her smile and warm heart also left her with a myriad of special friends.