ASHLEY — Della G. Elkins, age 77, of Ashley, died peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 at her daughter's residence.

Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 376, Delaware, Ohio.

Della enjoyed vacationing in Nashville, collecting ceramic George and Martha Washington figurines, hummingbirds and making and sharing her fudge.

Born May 3, 1942 in Richmond, VA to the late James Harvey and Ellie E. (May) Hess. Preceded in death by daughter, Lorena Cochran; brothers, Danny, Harold, Gene and H.L. Hess; sisters, Ruby Ray, Beulah Richardson, Eula Richardson, Ollie Ward and Dorothy Dye. Survived by son, James (Christina) Cochran of Radnor; daughter, Loretta (Tasha) Elkins of Ashley; brothers, Raymond Hess of Mansfield, Davey Hess of Ashley; sister, Freda Lambert of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.

Funeral Service 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, (formerly 1510 W. William St.), Delaware, where the family will be receiving friends from noon until time of service. Interment Ashley Union Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, (address), in Della's memory.

