HEATH — Della Louise Seymour, 79, of Heath, formerly of Delaware, died Friday, June 5, 2019 at her home.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 10, from 6-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

