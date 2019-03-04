DELAWARE — Denise Gale Hoover, 59, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly early Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence.

She was born January 24, 1960 in London, Ohio the daughter of the late Norman & Joanne (Walters) Simmons. Denise graduated from Olentangy High School in 1978. Denise was a jack of all trades; she was a computer operator, a nurse's aide, and a home health care provider, before settling down in her own home, taking care of her husband and kids. Denise attended church for over 38 years, most recently attending the Meadow Park Church, in Powell for the last 5 years.

Left to cherish her memory are husband Edward "Ed" Hoover of 39 years, son Jerry (Sherry) Hoover; daughter Tia ( Garrett Bennett) LeMaster; grandchildren Audri Hoover, Khendyl Foley, Roxanne Bennett, Xavier Trailor, Ezra Welch, Adiyah Welch, Hannah Conkey, Phillip Conkey; brothers Mike (Janice) Walters, and Anthony Lewis; sister Shawnie Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy (Ronnie) Jaccaud, niece Laura Jaccaud, and great nephew James Armstrong.

Denise loved to escape with a good book; she was also a caregiver to all. Her family and those close to her will remember her as the "Keeper of the Babies", enjoying every moment spent with her grand kids.

Pastor Diane Thatcher will officiate a service, 5 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. A meal will follow the services at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery the following week.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards The Central Ohio Diabetes Association, Delaware Chapter, P.O. Box 81, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

