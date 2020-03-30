ASHLEY — Dennis Eugene Wilde 59, of Ashley passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Born December 2, 1960 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Richard C. & Norma (Elliott) Wilde. Dennis worked for Advanced Auto Parts in Delaware as a parts picker, and enjoyed his job. He worked until his medical conditions became too much, and he had to quit. Dennis was also a member of the Delaware Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 376.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father Richard Wilde; brothers Lyle & Chris Wilde; sister Karen Metzger.

Left to cherish his memory are Mother Norma Wilde; brother Daniel (Sandy) Wilde; sister Brenda Wilde; numerous nieces, and nephews; and K-9 companion Daisy, who he did everything with.

Dennis enjoyed anything Ohio State, he enjoyed watching football, basketball, baseball, or any Ohio State Buckeye sport. When Dennis wasn't watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, he was shooting pool, or playing Keno, he also enjoyed hitting the occasional golf ball, but did it for fun, as he was not very good.

Dennis will be remembered as the loving, caring, and involved uncle that he was.

Pastor Donnie Akers will officiate a graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Ashley Union Cemetery, in Ashley, Ohio. Friends may join the family on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015 from 3–7 p.m. for visitation.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015 to help with funeral expenses.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.