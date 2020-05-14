DELAWARE — Destinee Anee Snyder, 25, of Delaware, left her body, here on Earth, to join her mother up in Heaven early Monday, May 11th 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Born March 20th, 1995 in Delaware Ohio, the daughter of Anthony Snyder and the late Anita Foor. She attended and later graduated from Buckeye Valley High School. Due to her heart condition Destinee was not able to work for most of her life, but did work at Long Branch Pizza in Ashley off and on for a couple years. Left to cherish her memory are her children, 5-year-old Damian Shearrow who she lovingly called "Bubby" and her 3-month-old Althea Tucker who she called "baby girl"; Father Anthony Snyder; paternal grandparents James & Peggy Wells; maternal grandparents Steve & Carrie Foor; brothers Jonas Orion Wilde, Kailen Johnathan Dobucki, and Jerimeyh Sebastian Snyder; sisters Justina Parsons, Skylar, Serenity and Sazhara Snyder; nephew Damon Phillips. She was preceded in death by her loving mother in 2017, uncle Russell "Rusty" Snyder in 2018, and nephew Racer Phillips in 2012 . Destinee loved to be outside, her family described her as a spiritual, fun loving and barefoot hippie of her time. She enjoyed singing, as well as drawing. She also enjoyed playing the drums in the marching band in high school. She enjoyed getting her kids and family together to have cookouts as well. Destinee could be described as goofy, loving, and caring, but also stubborn, proud and independent. Pastor Eric Sapp will officiate a Celebration of Destinee's Life on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at noon at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware, where family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital Cardiology, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202 or at foundation.ohiohealth.com. To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2020.