DELAWARE — DeWan Michelle Herrell, age 52, expectantly passed away May 10, 2019 in Delaware, Ohio.

Preceded in death by her father, Norman E. Herrell; survived by son, Arlen E. Herrell; mother Sheila A. Herrell; brothers, Chris Kirk, Michael Herrell, and John Dye; sisters, Nora Beth Herrell, Pat White Sutton, Renee White Tillery; and many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service 11 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Zion AME Church, 140 S. Washington Street, Delaware, Ohio where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service.

