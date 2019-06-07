Diana K. Stitzlein, 64, of near Waldo, died unexpectedly Thursday evening June 6, 2019 at her home.

She was born May 22, 1955 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida to Charles and Clara (Collins) Wehner. Her mom survives in Fairborn.

Diana was a long-time devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect. She had worked as an administrative assistant at Ohio Wesleyan University. She had also worked at the extension office in Delaware. Diana had been a 4-H advisor for 20 years. This all went along with her love of animals and plants. She also enjoyed attending the Delaware Fair. In recent years she had volunteered at Source Point in Delaware.

But the true center of Diana's life was her family, she cherished the time she was able to spend with them. Her calling in life was being a mom, wife and especially a grandma. Taking care of her grandchildren was definitely a labor of love.

Surviving is her husband: Gary A. Stitzlein, they were married October 22, 1977 in Columbus. Also surviving are their daughters: Chris (Keith) Nicol of Westerville, Sarah (Jim Busch) Stitzlein of Cincinnati, Megan (Scott) Ault of Perrysburg and Amanda (Ben) Thompson of Dublin; Grandchildren: Tristan, Jonny, Evan, Lucas, Amber, Coral, Marina and Kai; Siblings: Mike (Theresa) Wehner, New Holland, Danny (Kelli) Wehner, Goshen, Charlie Wehner, Marysville, Theresa Minzler, Hilliard, Debbie (Winn) Holcombe, Fairborn, Anna (Gary Belson) Wehner, Fernandina Beach, Florida and Monica Wehner, Fairborn.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect. Pastor Scott Schnapp will officiate. Friends may call Monday from 3-7 p.m. at the Church. Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Loudonville Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, for the Food Pantry, 200 East Water Street Prospect, OH 43342.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com