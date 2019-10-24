Diane L. Cox, age 63, of Delaware, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born on September 18, 1956 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to her parents, Kenneth and Pamela Hawk.

Diane was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband of 44 years, Gary Cox, were married at Delaware Bible Church on May 3, 1975. One of her proudest achievements was seeing her children and her grandchildren accept the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. She was a member of New Hope Delaware in Delaware, Ohio. Diane loved being a grandma and going camping and boating.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Cox; parents, Ken and Pam Hawk; sons, Steve (Cheryl) Cox, Jason (Erin) Cox, and Kevin Cox; sisters, Susan (Kevin) Hall and Linda Wine; and her grandchildren, Aurelia, Taylor, William, and Lincoln.

Diane's family will greet friends at New Hope Delaware, 74 Wootring Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m.

Please visit www.ohiocremation.org to leave online condolences for Diane's family.