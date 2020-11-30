DELAWARE — Diane L. Yothers, age 77 of Delaware, OH, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Delaware, OH. She was born January 8, 1943 in Titusville, PA to the Ernest and Josephine (Prenatt) Mallery Jr.

Diane had worked over the years as an operator for Northern Ohio Telephone, a bill of lading clerk for PPG Trucking, as an administrative assistant with Delaware Area Recovery Resources. Diane was a very loving person, and a wonderful wife and mother. She had been a silver award winner of Toastmasters, and enjoyed card making, movies, flower gardening, photography, being a grandmother, butterflies, irises, attending plays at Otterbein Theater, playing scrabble, and the color cobalt blue. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brother, William O'Shaugnessy.

Left to cherish Diane's memory are her husband, Duane Yothers, sons: Scott Osborn, and Shawn (Nanette) Osborn; daughter, Angela Boring; step-sons: Robert Yothers, and David (Sondra) Yothers; step-daughter, Laura (Joseph) Lawrence; 13 grandchildren: 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Mallery III; sisters: Peggy Hoover, and Charmaine Stangel; and several other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A private committal service for the family will take place at a later time.

To leave a message of condolence to Diane's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.