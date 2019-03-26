Dolores A. Breece, 91, of Delaware and for­merly of Kil­bourne, passed away early Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 at Willow Brook at Christian Village.

She was born June 28, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George and Roberta Pearl (Bumgardner) Fenner and later graduated from Orange High School after spending the majority of her school years in Columbus. Dolores worked with the Columbus Celina Coach company before marrying John J. Breece whom she met on a blind date. Together they shared 63 years, raising a family, tending to the family farm, and caring for each other's needs. John sadly passed away in 2012.

Having a strong faith, she was a mem­ber of the Kil­bourne United Methodist Church, where she took care of the church newsletter, card ministry, participated in Bible study, United Methodist Women, and the Amaryllis group. A founding member of the Jack and Jill Mother's Club, as well as the monthly Euchre Club, she was also a member of the Kilbourne Grange.

Skilled with a needle and thread, she sewed clothes for her family, enjoyed needle point, and crocheted caps for cancer patients. An avid reader, she was a gifted cook, her desserts and pies will long be remembered. She also served as a tutor at Brown Elementary School.

She was proud of raising four college graduates and their successes in life. Dolores treasured family holidays, reading a good book, but most of all being surrounded by her family of loved ones.

She is sur­vived by her sons, Don (Ellen) of Fredericktown, Tom of Med­ina and Brian (Jenny) of Mt. Ver­non; daugh­ter, Nancy (Eric) Hardin of East Lib­erty; six grand­chil­dren, Kris­ten (Tom) Tram­mell, Karla (Bo) Erwin, Angela (Scott) Rumple, Jonathan Breece, John Wes­ley Hardin and Jenna Hardin (Tony Mossing); five great-grandchildren, Jacob and Abi­gail Erwin, Celia and Oliver Trammell, and Henry Rumple, brother George (Lupe) Fenner.

In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her sister Judy Ryerson.

The fam­ily will receive friends on Thursday, March 27, 2019 from 5–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William St., Delaware, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 with Rev. Beth Ortiz offi­ci­at­ing. Bur­ial will fol­low in Green­mound Ceme­tery. The ladies of the Kil­bourne United Methodist Church will then host a gath­er­ing back at the church.

Contributions may be made to the Kil­bourne United Methodist Church, 5591 Ohio 521, Kilbourne, OH 43032.

To share a fond memory of Dolores or to offer a condolence to her fam­ily, please visit ww.snyderfuneralhomes.com