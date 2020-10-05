Don M. Goodin, age 78 of Radnor, passed away Sunday evening, October 4, 2020, at Riverside Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born to the late Clarence and Hazel (Darst) Goodin in Coshocton on June 8, 1942. Don graduated from Radnor High School in 1960. He proudly served his country as a jet engine mechanic in the US Air Force.

In 1968, he married Virginia (Wilson), his beloved wife of 52 years. Together they built a farmstead and raised a family. For 54 years, Don and Virginia farmed the fields of their Goodin Farms. With humility and hard work, he took great care of their farmstead. Hobbies were centered on farming, just as his life. Don was a man of his word who loved the Lord above all else. He attended the Salem Evangelical Church in Marion. His family and farm were where his heart will always be and for which he will be remembered.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Virginia, daughters Rebecca (Richard) Oberdier of Radnor, Brenda (Troy) Putnam of Hillsboro, 6 grandchildren: Jarrod Oberdier, Isaac Oberdier, Cole Putnam, Sarah (Kurt) Corcoran, Ethan Putnam, and Hannah Putnam. Three great-grandsons, Caden, Ethan, and soon to arrive Judah. Brother John (Carolyn) Goodin of LaRue.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Lois (Goodin) Janos.

Graveside services will be held at Radnor Cemetery 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9th, with Pastor Adam Issler officiating. Veterans honors will be provided by the Delaware County Vietnam Veterans Association. Masks are suggested and social distancing will be encouraged. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

