DELAWARE — Donald B. Jenkins, age 70 of Delaware went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, was a retired engineer of N & S Railroad, and a member of Sunbury Assembly of God.

Preceded in death by wife Vicki, father Charles J. Jenkins, step-father John W. Kytta, grandparents Bailey and Dora Jenkins, Sam and Opal Birchem, and first wife Nancy Brown.

He is survived by his loving mother Viola Kytta, brother Chuck (Jeanie) Jenkins, step-brothers Robert (Jenny) Kytta, Jim (Wanda) Kytta, son Donald (Becky) Jenkins, grandchildren Courtney, Kyle, Brittany, Sarah Jenkins, and Sierra Arthur, nephews Rob, Danny, Bryan Jenkins, cousins Melanie, Jennie, Teresa, Laura, Jim, and Dave, aunt Ruth Birchem, former wife Barb White, many loving friends and church family Pastor Chuck (Irene) Hedges .

Memorial services are being planned for a later day.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.