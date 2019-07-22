DELAWARE — Donald Edwin "Don" Wuertz, 80 of Delaware passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Village, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 1st, 1938 in Dublin, Ohio the son of the late Ernest & Florence (Vollrath) Wuertz. Don graduated from Hilliard High School in 1956, and began working for the United States Department of Agriculture. He would later join, and proudly serve his country in the United States Army from 1961-1963, before being honorably discharged. He married the love of his life Karma Stillings in 1963. He worked for the U.S Department of Agriculture for 37 years, before retiring in 1993. Throughout his life he was committed to the community serving on Delaware City Council for 12 years where he was mayor for 8 of those years and later served as County Commissioner for 8 years. He and his wife were members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Delaware for 20 years, and members of St. John Lutheran Church, in Dublin for the other 60 years of his life. He was a member of Jaycee's Club, a service organization in Delaware, and a member of the Volkswagen Club of Central Ohio.

Left to cherish his memory are wife of 56 years Karma Wuertz; daughters Dorcas (Ken) Seltenright and Rachel (David) Beachy; son Andy (Jennifer) Wuertz; grandchildren Kenzia (Ian) Connor, Amber & Joshua Beachy; brothers George (Haila) and Dennis (Carolyn) Wuertz; brother in-law Jerry Woodard; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.

He was preceded in death by parents, and sister Edna Woodward.

Pastor Adam Steinbrenner will officiate a funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 6135 Rings Road, Dublin, Ohio 43016, with an hour of calling prior to the service. Burial will follow in Dublin Cemetery. Calling hours will take place Thursday, July 25th, from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial Contributions may be directed towards St. John Lutheran Church or The .

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.