RADNOR — Donald L. Krouse, age 63 of Radnor, OH, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 in Columbus, OH. He was born April 5, 1956 in Columbus to Marie (Welch) Krouse and the late Carl Krouse.

Left to cherish Don's memory are his wife of 40 years, Carole Krouse; mother, Marie Krouse; brother, David (Sandy) Krouse; cousin, Yvonne Krouse Mayo; special friend, Leo Mergler; and several other relatives and friends.

Don was an avid car enthusiast and animal lover. He enjoyed restoring cars, building model cars and airplanes, and spending time at the Black Wing Shooting Center. His pride and joy was a 1968 Dodge Coronet that he restored. He lovingly tended to a menagerie of animals, including ducks, turtles, a tortoise, cats, and his special dog, Nemi. Don was a mechanic and body technician by trade. It was a profession he truly enjoyed. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, which included all his beloved animals.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr., Delaware, OH. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Frazee officiating. Burial to follow at Radnor Cemetery.

Donations in Don's memory may be made to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at https://www.giveto.osu.edu.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.