DELAWARE — Donald Lee Blake, 85, of Delaware passed away early Sunday morning, May 12, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 27, 1934 in Fayette County, West Virginia to the late Kenneth and Sadie (Mayes) Blake.

Donald worked 25 years for Atochem and was a member of the Eastside Mission Church in Delaware. A hard worker who enjoyed life, Donald also enjoyed working on cars and he loved animals.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Virginia "Lou" Blake, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Eastside Mission Church, 32 Joy Avenue, Delaware, where services celebrating Donald's life will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in Donald's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 State Route 37 East, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

