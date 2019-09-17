DELAWARE — Donald Lee Hovis Sr., 74 of Delaware passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital, after a short battle with cancer.

He was born July 14, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio the only son to the late Kenneth & Ruth (Parker) Hovis. He worked as a machinist for Delo Screw for over 50 years, still going to work up until a month ago, even though he was sick.

He met Blanche Cain through her brothers and they immediately hit it off. They married and spent 23 beautiful years together before Don's passing. Donald attended the East Side Mission church when he was able to, and enjoyed spending his mornings with Donnie Akers.

Left to cherish his memory are Wife Blanche, sons Donald Hovis Jr., Michael Hovis, Kristopher (Michelle) Murfield; daughter Holly (Fiancé Timothy Wheeler) Murfield; special grandson Tyler Wheeler; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, especially niece Tina Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son David Hovis, brother in-laws Lawrence & Harry Cain.

Don enjoyed collecting all kinds of guns. He was also an avid cigarette maker; you could find him making cigarettes at the table while watching his shows, such as MASH and the lone ranger. His greatest achievement in life was stepping up when he needed to and being a father to Blanche's kids after their father passed away. He was an amazing, loyal, and selfless husband, father, and pappaw that anyone could ask for.

Pastor Donnie Akers will officiate a Celebration of Don's life 6 p.m., on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where family and friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards the Delaware County Humane Society, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, Ohio 43015

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.