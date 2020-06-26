Donald Lee Lynagh
DELAWARE — Donald Lee Lynagh, 90, of Delaware, passed away June 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 22, 1930 in Denmark Township, to the late John W. and Anna Ruth (Lilly) Lynagh. He married Judith Brannon, and she survives.

Other survivors include three daughters Lynda (Frank) Baker of Washington State, Jacqueline (James) Brown of Kingston, Ohio, and Lisa (Mark) Henderson of Martinsville, Ohio; one step-daughter, Suzanne Carter-Holmes of Delaware; two grandchildren, Robert (Amy) and Benjamin (Peggy); one step-granddaughter, Sabrina; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers, and many friends.

Lee was a dedicated semi-truck driver for over 30 years. He was a member of the Delaware chapter of the Loyal Order of Moose. When not driving his truck, he spent the majority of his time raising, showing, and racing horses. He was the former owner of the Kilbourne Store and owned Adventure Limousine which he loved.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Robinson Funeral Home.

To leave a favorite memory or to express a condolence please visit www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Robinson Funeral Home
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
740-369-6751
