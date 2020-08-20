DELAWARE — Doneta M. Stoner, 89, of Delaware passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020 at WillowBrook Christian Village in Delaware.

She was born October 31, 1930 in Sunbury to the late Bert and Eva (Parthemore) Lumbard. On May 1, 1949 in Ironton, Ohio, she married the love of her life John Winter Stoner. Together they shared over 58 years of marriage and raised 2 sons. Sadly, John passed away on January 6, 2008.

Doneta worked at Ranco Manufacturing for many years and was a devoted volunteer at the Council for Adults, where she won several volunteering awards. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and cleaning her house, cooking, crocheting, reading, walking, word searches and doing yard work.

Left to cherish her memory are her 2 sons, Ronald (Sandy) Stoner of Ostrander and Steve (Karen) Stoner of Sagamore Hills; 5 grandchildren, Stefanie (Peter) Heizer, Micah (Shannon) Stoner, Tiffany (Joe) Watts, Nicole Stoner, and Ryan Stoner and his fiance' Taylor; 5 great grandchildren, Jordan, Madison, Ashton, Mackenzie, and Ethan; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doneta was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2–4 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Contributions in Doneta's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 260, Columbus, OH 43213-2804 or Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Avenue, Suite #300, Marion, OH 43302.

