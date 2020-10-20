1/1
Donn L. Stimmel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LEWIS CENTER — Donn L. Stimmel, age 65 of Lewis Center passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born on January 3, 1955, in Delaware to the late George and Ruby (Lindquist) Stimmel. Donn worked as an autobody repairman and painter, most recently for Blue's Auto.

His passions were music, singing, playing the guitar, as well as driving fast cars. He also enjoyed fishing and socializing at the Backstretch. Kind and caring, he was a quick-witted jokester. Donn would gladly chop wood for anyone in need, especially his friends. He will be remembered for his numerous backyard fires, where friends would congregate and play music.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Alisha (Jonathan) Michael of Candler, NC, grandson Joshua, niece Heidi Brown of Marysville, and aunt Iola Engelmann of Cannon Falls, MN.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his twin brother Dean.

Inurnment will take place privately with the other members of his family in Africa Cemetery. A service of remembrance is being planned for next Spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved