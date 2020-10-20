LEWIS CENTER — Donn L. Stimmel, age 65 of Lewis Center passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born on January 3, 1955, in Delaware to the late George and Ruby (Lindquist) Stimmel. Donn worked as an autobody repairman and painter, most recently for Blue's Auto.

His passions were music, singing, playing the guitar, as well as driving fast cars. He also enjoyed fishing and socializing at the Backstretch. Kind and caring, he was a quick-witted jokester. Donn would gladly chop wood for anyone in need, especially his friends. He will be remembered for his numerous backyard fires, where friends would congregate and play music.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Alisha (Jonathan) Michael of Candler, NC, grandson Joshua, niece Heidi Brown of Marysville, and aunt Iola Engelmann of Cannon Falls, MN.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his twin brother Dean.

Inurnment will take place privately with the other members of his family in Africa Cemetery. A service of remembrance is being planned for next Spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

