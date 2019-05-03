DELAWARE — Donna Green, age 79, of Delaware, formerly of Westerville, passed away April 29, 2019 at Riverside Hospital.

Formerly employed by Stratford Auction Center and JoAnn Fabrics. Member of William Street United Methodist Church.

Survived by her son, Steve (Julie) Green and daughter, Chris (Tim) Bright; grandchildren, Alex, Stephanie, Zachary, Nicholas and Steven Green, Lindsay, Sarah and Emilee Bright; and Lindsey Porter; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Charlie, Emma and Colton; sister, Elaine "Mary"; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her brother, Buzz Bradley.

Friends may call at the Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Monday 5-8 p.m. where service will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Alan Rogers, officiating. Interment Sunbury Memorial Park.