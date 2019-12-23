DELAWARE — Donna Lee Held, 84, of Delaware passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019 at the Cherith Care Center at Willow Brook Christian Village.

She was born October 19, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to the late John Schmidt and Marie (Kenetski) Schmidt Roberg. A graduate of Bensenville High School, Donna also received her bachelor's degree in Speech from Illinois State University.

Donna was a devoted and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and she also taught English, Science and Math at St. Mary School for over 30 years.

Her time at Willow Brook at Delaware Run brought her great joy and a new zest for life as she was able to enjoy dining and laughing with new friends. She also enjoyed being a member of the Writing group and going to concerts. An avid reader, Donna also enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her numerous feline and canine companions.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jennifer Held of Delaware, Kathryn Held of Delaware and Matthew Held of Westerville; honorary children, Jennifer Pratt and Aaron Mezger, both of Delaware; dear friends, Joan Wolf and Eleanor Byerly.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband William, her brother Kurt Roberg and step-father Clarence Roberg.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5–7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware, with Fr. Sylvester Onyeachonam officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. The St. Mary Bereavement Committee will then host a reception in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, OH 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Held family.

