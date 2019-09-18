CARDINGTON — Donna Lynn (Hale) Mullins, 61, of Cardington, Ohio passed away Monday morning, September 16, 2019 at her residence with her loving husband by her side.

She was born July 13, 1958 in Richlands, Virginia to Arnold Junior Hale and Marie (Burnette) Hale. She graduated from Richlands High School in 1976 where she was a member of the marching band. She also played clarinet for 7 years. On April 21, 1984, she married the love of her life Terry Mullins. Together they shared over 35 years of marriage.

Donna worked at Mattie Williams Hospital in Richlands, Virginia for many years as an LPN. After coming to Ohio, she attended Eastside Mission Church when able. Providing a ministry to all, she made and distributed numerous pocket crosses for people to carry with them. A Christian, Donna was truly a selfless person giving of herself and not wanting anything in return. She enjoyed genealogy and crocheting afghans and was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. She also was very proud of her entire loving family and that they stayed close.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Terry; mother, Marie Burnette Hale of Cardington; brothers, Gary (Besta) Hale of Waldo and Tommy Hale of Washington, Pennsylvania; sisters, Carolyn Hale of Cardington and Darlene (Robert) Shell of Marengo; nieces and nephews that her and Terry treated as their children, Andrew Hale, Elaine (Derek) Miller, Cassie (Shane) Pumphrey, Maggie Hale, Victoria Hale, and Avery Davis and 1 great nephew, Tommy Pumphrey.

Donna was preceded in death by her father.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Eastside Mission Church, 32 Joy Avenue, Delaware, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating. Additional calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6–8 p.m. at the Singleton Funeral Home, 1116 Cedar Valley Drive, Cedar Bluff, Virginia, where funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery in Richlands, Virginia. Her pallbearers will be Robert Shell, Gary Blankenship, Danny Ball, Brad Ferrell, Shannon Hampton, and Jeff Hampton.

Contributions in Donna's name may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 or Eastside Mission Church Building Fund, 32 Joy Avenue, Delaware, OH 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Mullins family. To share a fond memory of Donna or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.